Offaly woman to meet Niall Horan on tonight's RTE Late Late Show

This Friday night's RTE Late Late Show will be a very special one for Edenderry woman Jacqueline Hickey.

Jackie, as she is known in the town, was invited into the she's audience to meet her idol, One Direction star Niall Horan.

The Mullingar man will chat and perform on the show and will meet and greet some of his most loyal fans, including Jackie.

The excitement has been building in the town for the last few days with Jackie, who has Down's Syndrome, getting her hair done and outfit ready especially for her big TV debut.

She has been a fan of Niall since his own debut with One Direction on the 2010 edition of the X Factor and has followed his career keenly, even after the band's split.

Niall has gone on to huge solo success and will perform his latest hit, Nice To Meet Ya, on the show.

So, tune in to tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One television from 9.35pm to see Jackie meet her hero!