Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley takes our election questionnaire

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Laois/Offaly?

A: Housing will be a key issue. Rents have skyrocketed in Laois with a 7% increase in 2019, bringing average monthly payments to €980. People under huge financial pressure. The Government has failed to build council or affordable housing. The lack of certainty of Portlaoise Hospital, in particular the emergency Department. Long hospital waiting lists. The high cost of motor insurance is a major issue. We must reform the Common Agriculture Policy to support family farms. We need to create quality jobs across the county.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Laois-Offaly constituency in the next Dail?

A: Reform of the health services and a plan set for the future of Portlaoise Hospital. Fast track council and affordable housing. More employment in the constituency and broadband

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: A significant amount of my time has been invested in protecting and ensuring that Portlaoise hospital has a future. I played a key role in opposing the introduction of water charges. I campaigned for the retention of the mail center in the county. I have ensured that broadband provision has been a key priority. I have produced a number of policies regarding the creation of quality jobs in renewable energy. And Sinn Fein were the party to put social and affordable housing on the agenda and we forced the government to introduce some rent controls but what is needed is rent freeze.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: To ensure the future of the Portlaoise Hospital emergency department.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency?

A: That is in the hands of the electorate.