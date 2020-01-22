Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan takes our election questionnaire
Charlie Flanagan
Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Laois/Offaly?
A: Jobs for our people. Sound and careful management of the economy. Real Climate Action particularly in the midlands and the need for a Just & Fair Transition. A better deal for families in terms of health & childcare
Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Laois-Offaly constituency in the next Dail?
A: Improved home help for our elderly. Work life balance for commuters. Affordable child care. The future of Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Housing
Q: Why should people vote for you?
A: Experienced hard working TD, senior member of Government. Sound track record
Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?
A: Social Justice and equality of opportunity for all our people
Q: Who will top the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency?
A: Not speculating as to the final result!
