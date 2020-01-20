The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for high pressure to dominate for much of the week with frost expected at night for much of the coming week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for frost and fog to gradually clear during the morning to leave a dry day. The best of the sunshine is expected across south Leinster and Munster with cloudier weather for Connacht and Ulster. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees generally in light southwest breezes but fresh along western and northern coasts.

There will be some frost and fog on Monday night in the south and east and some midlands areas also with lows of +1 to -2 degrees, but cloud and more of a breeze should keep temperatures to between 2 and 6 degrees in western and northern counties and prevent frost there but some patchy rain is likely in the northwest.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for it to be rather cloudy in many areas especially in northern and northwestern counties where there will be some light rain or drizzle at times but dry periods as well. Mainly dry elsewhere but there may be a little drizzle in places. Afternoon highs of 6 to 9 or possibly 10 degrees Celsius generally but 10 or 11 degrees in parts of the north and northwest. Further patchy light rain drizzle or fog on Tuesday night with temperatures between 4 and 8 degrees in many areas, however there could be clear periods in parts of the east and south with temperatures falling to 1 or 2 and a slight frost.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to be rather cloudy. Many places will be dry but there will still be a little patchy drizzle or fog in places. Winds very light and afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees. For many it will be rather cold and cloudy on Wednesday night with frost developing where cloud breaks, most likely in parts of the east and northeast.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



The current weather forecast for Thursday and Friday is for the weather to be cold but mainly dry with a good deal of cloud but some sunny breaks at times also. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 or possibly 9 degrees in light breezes. Slight or sharp frost at night where cloud breaks develop.

According to Met Eireann, there are indications of more unsettled mobile Atlantic type weather setting in over next weekend bringing some wet and possibly windy spells.