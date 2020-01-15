Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to be cold, windy and showery at first but high pressure is expected to become established near Ireland later in the weekend bringing mostly dry weather.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a windy day with a spell of rain crossing the country. The rain will be heavy at times with some hail and thunder possible. Four weather warnings are currently valid for Thursday. READ MORE DETAILS HERE. A clearance to bright spells and scattered showers will follow from the southwest by early afternoon. Top temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in strong and gusty southeast winds with gales along coasts. Winds will veer southwest to west as the rain clears.

Turning much colder overnight on Thursday with clear spells and some showers. A widespread frost is expected with icy stretches. There is a risk of a spell of rain or sleet developing in southeastern counties for a time. Minimum temperatures -1 to +3 degrees in light southwest or west breezes.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be a cold day with early frost clearing to leave a mix of sunny spells and passing showers. The showers will be frequent in western and northern coastal counties with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in fresh southwest or westerly breezes. Largely dry overnight with clear spells and a widespread sharp frost. Minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/nsaxa3Mvwf — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 15, 2020

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann for Saturday is for frost to gradually clear to leave a mostly dry day with spells of winter sunshine. There is just the chance of a few showers in north Ulster. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light, variable breezes. Very cold and frosty overnight with some icy stretches. Minimum temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees with light winds and a few fog patches.

Cold and frosty to start the day on Sunday but it looks set to be a dry and fine day with long spells of winter sunshine and just light breezes. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.