Charity looking for volunteers to help older people in Offaly

Would you be interested in volunteering to visit older people in your area?

ALONE’s Befriending Service matches older people who are living with loneliness with volunteers who provide companionship and support through a weekly visit.

"We have a number of older people in the Tullamore area looking for someone to visit them. Are you that someone?"

"ALONE’s Befriending & Support service provides companionship to older people who would like extra social contact through a weekly volunteer visit or telephone call. The service is designed to alleviate the negative impacts loneliness has on mental and physical health. Volunteers are trained and supported by professional staff.

"If the older person’s needs change, staff also work with them to coordinate the additional supports they need to age at home. It is available for anyone who is over 60 and has limited social contact or feels particularly isolated and lonely.

"If you would like to find out more about the work that we do to ease loneliness in older people, or to find out more about the Befriending Volunteer role:

 Visit: www.alone.ie

 Call: Vicki on 083 385 7815

 Email: Victoria.oconnell@alone.ie