WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues weather warnings for seven counties for Friday and Saturday

Met Eireann has issued two weather warnings for Friday and Saturday covering a total of seven counties.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning comes into place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry at 3pm on Friday. Met Eireann is warnng that South to Southwest winds will reach 50 to 65kph with gusts up to 90 to 110kph, strongest on exposed coasts and hills. At the coast, high seas and gales will combine to give a risk of coastal flooding. The warning is in place until 11am on Saturday.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning also comes into place at 3pm on Friday for all of Connacht and Donegal. Met Eireann is warning that heavy rain with accumulations of 40-50mm over the period with localised flooding. That warning is in place until 3pm on Saturday.