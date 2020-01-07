Eight dogs rescued from 'squalor' in need of a home

The ISPCA removed eight dogs from a hoarding situation in Mallow, County Cork, recently.

The dogs, three Shih Tzu’s and five Bichon’s of varying ages between five and 10, were discovered in awful physical condition and suffering from badly matted coats.

Some of the dogs were suffering from dental issues and extremely overgrown nails due to inadequate care and needed to be sedated prior to being treated and groomed to prevent further suffering.

“The dogs were discovered in a distressed state living in a dilapidated pen which could only be described as a squalor. It was really heartbreaking to see such lovely dogs living in such appalling conditions, and the suffering they would have endured was just unimaginable. They now have the promise of a secure loving home ahead of them," said ISPCA senior inspector Lisa O’Donovan said.

“We would appeal to the public to be vigilant about the care of animals in their neighbouring areas. Don’t hesitate to make that call if you suspect an animal could be suffering."

They are all doing well in ISPCA care and have been treated for dental and skin conditions and treatment for parasites. They have also been vaccinated, microchipped and will be neutered prior to being responsibly rehomed.

The dogs are currently in ISPCA care and investigations are continuing.

Members of the public should continue to report animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA by contacting the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 or report cruelty online.

If you are interested in offering one of these dogs a new loving home, visit the ISPCA website for more information.