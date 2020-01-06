WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues weather warning for 17 counties for tomorrow

Offaly has been listed in a Status Yellow wind warning issued by Met Éireann on Monday, January 6.

The warning covers Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

A separate yellow warning has been issued for Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

Issuing a forecast on the warning covering Offaly, Met Éireann said: "Southerly winds gradually veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h at times during Tuesday."

The warning is valid from 6am until 8pm on Tuesday.