This week's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

The Late Late Show returns this Friday, January 3, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One, with a line-up that includes Mary McAleese, Nathan Carter, Dermot Bannon and Miriam Margoyles.

Former President, Mary McAleese, will discuss adjusting to life as a civilian after the presidency, taking on the Catholic church, and give her views regarding Brexit and its potential impact on Northern Ireland.

Dermot Bannon will reveal the trials and tribulations involved in overseeing an extensive renovation to his own home, and singer Nathan Carter, who celebrates 10 years in Ireland this month, will give a special performance alongside The High Kings.

Actress Miriam Margoyles will be in studio to discuss her prolific career on stage and screen.

Kathleen Keyes from Bray, Co Wicklow, made headlines in December when she penned a letter to The Irish Times marking the anniversary of the death of her last surviving child, sparking an outpouring of sympathy from around Ireland. She joins Ryan tomorrow evening to tell her remarkable story and discuss how she copes with the loss of her three children.