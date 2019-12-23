Offaly man pens beautiful Christmas poem

Offaly man Niall Kinnarney has penned a beautiful Christmas poem for the season that's in it. Take a read below:



THE EVE OF EVE

Paper tunes vibrating through the wall.

Smoke dereliction from the chimney sweep

Christmas deco wanders by,

Stars enveloped as passers-by,

Like spilled drink people pour on to the pavement.

Likewise men searching an orient land afar

"Christ is risen" they beseech,

Like bellows echoing parallel to their jar.

Christ is born, they declare...

Pondering, wistfully their wishful star.

Morning breaks,

weeping wallow we receive,

Unrepentant, jubilation upon our innocence reprieved.

So many stories, so many gifts, so many many's we've left behind. ..

Like a partridge to our fairytale has revered, ciunas to our silent night.

Melancholic, desolate, monotonic peace is kind?

Empty vessels, inner childhood memories recalled were bare and laid.

Wrapping presents unrevealed is where our mysteries have been decayed.

Music stops, hearts repent, like magic swiftly steers.

Church bell tolls, sins are lost, clocks ticks to our inevitable fear.

Yet we rise, yet we muster, yet we wonder from afar.

Our jubilation, our recreation our incarnation is who we are.

Reincarnated, jubilated, chosen is our crooked path.

Ever turning, ever-winding, ever yearning to feel his twisted wrath.

But we fight, but we conquer and together we stand tall

As one united, unrequited for we are one and one is all.

Christmas brings, and hope it sings effervescently it lights.

Neon stars, winter scars emerge as springful angel rights.