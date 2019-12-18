WEATHER ALERT: Forecaster warns of 'jet sting' and very strong winds as Storm Elsa approaches Ireland

A forecaster is warning of the possibility of a phenomenon known as a 'Jet Sting' as Storm Elsa approaches Ireland.

Winds are already picking up today with heavy rain also on the way.

Weather Alerts Ireland is also warning that Red Weather Warnings are 'highly possible' with Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Donegal looking to be worst affected.

According to Weather Alerts Ireland, the Hirlam model showing wind gusts in excess of 150km/h on exposed coasts with mean speeds in excess of 100km/h in parts. Wind Gusts on this model are showing between 130-140 km/h further inland this evening and overnight with mean speeds between 70-90km/h.

The forecaster adds that there is a possibility of a 'Jet Sting'. This is a band of wind that forms within a developing storm that can have winds in excess of 160km/h. Jet Stings cover a short area of up to about 30 miles and these winds can last between three to four hours.

Met Eireann currently has two Weather Warnings issued. A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 7pm while a Status Yellow Wind Warning for the entire country comes into effect at noon and will be in place until midnight.

