Risk of snow for Ireland continues as Met Eireann extends Weather Warning

The risk of snow continues for Ireland as Met Eireann has extended its Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Ireland.

Met Eireann is warning that the weather for Ireland for today and tonight will include wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow with localised accumulations, especially on high ground, and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Caution is advised.

The extended warning was issued this morning and is valid until 10am on Monday morning.