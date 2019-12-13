WEATHER ALERT: Temperatures set to plummet with cold snap on the way

A weather forecaster is warning that temperatures are set to drop in the coming days with wind chill set to make the temperature feel colder than Alaska on Monday night.

According to Weather Alerts Ireland, overnight on Monday will bring the coldest temperatures. It will drop back to -3 or -4 degrees with windchill set to drop to -7 in parts.

Weather Alerts Ireland is also warning that snow is 'likely' but ads that the charts are not in agreement.