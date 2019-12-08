Wintry showers, thunder and hail in weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week after Storm Atiyah

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to continue very unsettled with wet and windy weather with the chance of wintry showers, hail and thunder.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry with sunshine for much of the country. A little cloudier in the northwest where light patchy rain could occur. Fresh to strong northwest winds will gradually back southwesterly and moderate. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Cloud will thicken in the west towards evening.

Monday night will start mostly dry but rain will spread from the west later and it will become windy with fresh to strong southerly winds. Temperatures will rise overnight to 10 or 11 degrees by Tuesday morning.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday will be a wet and windy day, with heavy rain clearing later to blustery showers, with the possibility with hail or thunder. Fresh to strong southerly winds will veer westerly as the rain clears. Temperatures early in the day will be between 10 and 13 degrees but they will drop back to between 5 and 7 degrees with the clearance of the rain.

The showery and blustery weather will continue on Tuesday night. Some showers may turn wintry on higher ground as temperatures fall to between 2 to 5 degrees.

Wednesday looks set to be a blustery day with further showers and a risk of hail and thunder and some of the showers may turn wintry. Westerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty at times. Cold with afternoon temperatures only reaching 3 to 5 degrees.

Current indications are that rain will develop on western coasts early on Wednesday night and will spread countrywide overnight. Moderate westerly winds will back southerly with the arrival of the rain, with temperatures rising overnight.

Further outbreaks of showery rain for Thursday and Friday and breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds. Temperatures look set to be normal or slightly below for this time of year.