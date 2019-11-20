Fancy a job tasting Irish coffees in New York before Christmas?

With the first flurries of snow appearing in Ireland last week and the nights getting longer, that most wonderful time of the year is certainly on its way.

What better way to bring in the festive period than to stay warm sipping on Irish Coffee - in New York!?

The team at Reservations.com wanted to provide the most magical Christmas gift and have open applications for people from Ireland to travel to New York City and sample some of the best Irish Coffees.

Applications have just opened today and will be open until the first of December. They will announce the winner on December 2.

The winner will then go to New York during the most magical time of year and taste Irish Coffee from eight different locations.

The job will consist of writing up a 300-word review of each of the 8 experiences. A total of $2,000 will be provided to the winner to cover the cost of food, drink, travel and their written review.

Find out more and apply HERE.