Sharp frosts and icy patches in weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to get cold as the week goes on with sharp or severe frost at times and icy patches on roads at times.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a cold, blustery day with sunny spells and occasional showers. The showers most frequent and heaviest in the west and north with the risk of hail. Dry spells too - best in the east. Strong gusty west to northwest winds, will lend to an added wind chill factor. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Monday night will be cold and blustery with occasional showers - most frequent across the north and west.

The weather forecast for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for it to continue showery, especially across the north and west, but strong northwest winds will ease. Most places will get good dry and sunny spells. It will be a cold night with widespread sharp ground frost with icy patches on roads.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the day to begin dry but rain will spread countrywide quickly accompanied by strong winds too. The rain will be heavy and prolonged and may turn to sleet in places, especially over high ground in the north while continuing on Wednesday night.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 10, 2019

Further windy conditions with outbreaks of rain or sleet in the east on Thursday but clearer dry weather will follow from the west later as winds ease. A widespread sharp or severe frost will follow for Thursday night.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, Friday will be a mainly dry day with light winds but staying cold with frost early and late.