Offaly's Grand Canal Wheelers hosting open night

The Grand Canal Wheelers Cycling Club in Daingean will be hosting an open night on Friday, November 15 from 7pm-9pm in the Daingean Town Hall.

Learn about their upcoming Couch to 50km program, road & social cycling and their weekly spinning classes.

Buckley cycles will also be on hand to provide information on the bike to work scheme and your cycling queries.

Discounts and offers will be available on the night.

For more information please get in touch through the Grand Canal Wheelers Facebook page or contact 0863207198.