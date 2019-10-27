The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be cold and dry to start the week with wetter and windier weather coming around the middle of the week with temperatures set to improve.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for another fine and dry day with varying cloud and good sunny spells. The odd passing light shower may affect north coasts, and it'll become cloudier in the south and southwest during the evening as easterly winds freshen there. Highest temperatures 8 to 11 degrees.

Most areas will stay dry with clear spells on Monday night, though some outbreaks of rain may move into parts of the southwest. Cold, with local frost and overnight lows of 0 to 5°C. Easterly breezes will be mostly light, except up along south and east coasts, where they will be a little fresher.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann states that many areas should remain dry with sunny spells, and moderate easterly breezes, which will remain fresher along south and east coasts. Outbreaks of rain will begin to feed into the south of Munster in the evening. Similar temperatures to recent days with highs of 9 to 11°C. Wet and breezy weather will extend into remaining parts of Munster and parts of the west overnight. Becoming breezy with lows of 3 to 8°C, coldest under clearer skies in the north.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be wet and rather windy on Wednesday, though starting out dry and bright across much of the midlands and east, with rain slow to arrive to the northeast. Less cool, with highs of 9 to 14°C, mildest across the southern counties though very wet at times here too. Rain will clear the north and east early in the night, but further outbreaks of rain will begin to move in from the west later in the night. Some mist and fog in parts too. Lows of 6 to 11°C, with mostly light southerlies.

Rather dull with some scattered outbreaks of showery rain on Thursday. Milder with highs of 11 to 16°C, in light southerlies, with best values across Munster.