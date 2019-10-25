Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

Following his headline announcement that he's to retire from football at the age of 35, Bernard Brogan will join Ryan tomorrow night to give his first interview on the reasons behind his decision to hang up his boots with Dublin Football, and to discuss his future plans. Bernard will also be joined by his family to discuss the Brogan legacy in Dublin Football.

His recent victory on The Circle has catapulted him to fame in the UK, and popular Irish television personality Paddy Smyth will join Ryan to discuss how his stint on the series has given him an unprecedented platform for raising awareness for people with disabilities.

Irish-born Australian long-distance runner, Sinead Diver, who took up running in 2010 after the birth of her eldest son, joins Ryan to discuss becoming the 4th fastest Australian female marathoner of all time. Ahead of the Dublin Marathon, the Mayo native went from taking up running ten years ago, to representing Australia in the Olympics next year.

When Mary Manning was ten-years-old, she met her stepfather, a man who would go on to rape and beat her repeatedly for years, leading to the birth of five of her children. Finally, after years of mental, physical and sexual abuse, Mary broke free and reclaimed life for herself and her children. She joins Ryan on Friday night along with her daughters Iseult and Ashley to share her harrowing story, one that is reminiscent of that of the family of Josef Fritzl.

We'll take a look back at the iconic John Hinde postcards with Californian photographer Paul Kelly, who has taken contemporary photos of these famous scenes and created a nostalgic then-and-now journey across Ireland.

Recent Sunday night television viewing resulted in a group of Irish teenagers winning the hearts of the nation on Raised By The Village, and some of the participants in this year's hugely successful series will join Ryan to give an update on their lives since taking part in the show.

The West End cast of Mamma Mia will give a special studio performance, featuring Irish actress and singer Sharon Sexton, who is taking on the lead role of Donna in an upcoming production of the show in Dublin.

Wild Youth will also be in studio to perform their single, Long Time No See.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show, Friday, October 25 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.