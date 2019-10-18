Weather forecast for tomorrow from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for the day to start mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain. There will be further showers during the afternoon, especially in the east and south but good dry and sunny periods will develop in the west and northwest. Top temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in brisk northerly winds.

Cool with temperatures falling to between 4 and 7 degrees on Saturday night. Winds will continue light to moderate northwest to north. There'll be a few showers in the northwest and along parts of the east coast for a time, otherwise it'll be mainly dry through the night.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be a dry day with sunshine. Temperatures during the afternoon will range between 11 and 14 degrees and winds will be mainly moderate northerly. It'll turn cold on Sunday night under clear skies with light winds and there'll be misty conditions developing, with some fog. Lowest temperatures zero to plus 3 degrees, with frost in many areas.