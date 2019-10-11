Local Enterprise Office hubs could offer major relief for Offaly commuters

Independent TD Carol Nolan has proposed that the Offaly Local Enterprise Office (LEO) initiatives being developed to assist new businesses in the county be broadened to include access for commuters who travel from Offaly to Dublin, but who are unable to work from home due to inadequate broadband.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as a recent survey of over 5,500 people from the Kildare and Meath Local Authority areas indicated that 9 in 10 people are very interested in working closer to home.

“The plans being proposed by Offaly LEO are fantastic initiatives for local businesses and they need to be supported.

"My proposal is to expand access to hub facilities to the significant number of commuters who are leaving our county every day because of an inability to remote access their place of work due to poor broadband services.

"This would have an immediate and positive impact not just on the quality of life for families and individuals but also for the local economy as these workers would potentially be taking their lunch breaks at local cafes and restaurants.

"It would also mean less congestion and traffic on M50/N7, which in turn would positively contribute to climate change mitigation measures.

"We need to develop local infrastructure and supports that allow workers and employers to have options in terms of how employment is organised.

"The benefits of this approach is backed up a considerable amount of recent research from Gallup, which notes that those workers who spend about three to four days of the week working offsite are substantially more engaged in their jobs.

"This is a win-win situation for everyone and I hope it can be fully supported,” concluded Deputy Nolan.