This week's RTE Ray D'Arcy Show guests revealed

Bonnie Greer, the American writer, playwright and hero in Ireland, joins Ray after her passionate defence of Ireland on BBC's Question Time - a clip that's been viewed nearly 3 million times.

Much loved star of The Snapper and Ballykissangel, Tina Kelleher talks to Ray about her latest role in Fair City as devious battleaxe Ger Lynch who's causing chaos in Carrigstown.

Kathleen Watkins celebrates the release of her book The Ordinary Woman and Other Poems I Love and how poetry plays an important part in her life with husband Gay Byrne.

Mabel Chah, a pop star in her native Cameroon, tells Ray about her journey from direct provision to launching a new music career in Ireland...and she'll perform live in studio with the Sligo Gospel Choir.

And Cork author Louise O'Neill talks about bringing her groundbreaking book Asking For It back to the stage.

The Ray D'Arcy Show Saturday 12 October at 9.45 pm on RTÉ One