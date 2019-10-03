BREAKING: Latest Met Eireann update on Weather Warnings for Storm Lorenzo

Met Eireann has updated it's Weather Warnings for Storm Lorenzo as the storm approaches Ireland.

There is a Status Orange Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick. Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in some coastal regions. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.That warning is in place from 6pm until 6am on Friday

There is a Status Yellow Wind warning for Leitrim and Sligo for winds of mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h. That is valid until 6am on Friday.

There is a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal. There will be spells of heavy rain at times today and tonight will result in some flooding. That warning is in place until 6am.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning for Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford has been lifted. It was due to take effect at 6pm.