Gin sales soar in Ireland, but it is still not our favourite drink

The gin craze and Irish whiskey renaissance continued last year in Ireland, as sales of both categories grew substantially.

But vodka remained Ireland’s favourite spirits drink, according to a new report released by Drinks Ireland | Spirits today, which explores trends in spirits consumption at home and in our export markets.

The report found that overall sales of spirits increased in Ireland by 6.6 per cent between 2017 and 2018. This is despite the fact that overall alcohol consumption has declined from its peak in 2001.

Irish whiskey is the second most popular spirit in Ireland. Sales increased by 5.4 per cent between 2017 and 2018.

Gin sales continued to grow in Ireland last year, up by 31.8 per cent, maintaining its position as the fastest growing spirit.

Despite strong performances by both gin and whiskey, vodka remained Ireland’s favourite spirits drink.

And proving it’s not just for Christmas, Irish cream also performed well last year, with sales increasing by 2.9 per cent in Ireland.

Meanwhile, the value of spirits exports from Ireland increased by 10.2 per cent between 2017 and 2018. Ireland’s world-renowned spirits, recognised for their quality, authenticity and taste around the world, continue to perform strongly in export markets.

Aoife Clarke, Chair of Drinks Ireland | Spirits and Senior Director of Public Affairs, International, Beam Suntory said:

“This is the third industry and market report issued by Drinks Ireland | Spirits and we are delighted that it illustrates the continued strength of the Irish spirits sector. Ireland has a dynamic domestic spirits market and Irish spirits exports continue to grow as this report demonstrates. Proof, if it is needed, is found in the fact that 2018 was first year that spirits exports were worth more than €1 billion to the Republic of Ireland’s economy. Ireland’s consumers at home and abroad now have more choice than ever when it comes to Irish spirits.”