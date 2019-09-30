Lindt chocolate to open first ever Irish store at Kildare Village this weekend

Chocolate lovers can rejoice, as this autumn Swiss chocolatier Lindt will open their first ever Lindt store in Ireland, at Kildare Village, this Saturday, 5 October.

The world-renowned Swiss chocolatier, Lindt, will be hosting a celebratory ribbon cutting for its grand opening at 9am on Saturday 5 October.

And the first 100 customers to make a purchase on the day will also receive a delicious gift of Lindor Milk Truffles!

The pop up-shop which will run for a limited time, will offer an array of premium confectionery favourites from Lindt including assorted bars, sharing boxes and beautifully packaged gifts.

Chocolate truffles and bars of all flavours can be bought at the Kildare Village store!

Lindt-lovers are in for a real treat as the store will also feature a designated Lindt Pick and Mix area which will include a selection of exclusive and limited-edition flavours as well as all of the classic Lindt favourites, allowing guests to create their own personalised box or bag of Lindt chocolates.

All are welcome to drop into the new Lindt store when it opens in Kildare Village Shopping Outlet this Saturday at 9am.