Powerful Hurricane Lorenzo now a Category 5 as it tracks towards Ireland and Britain

Hurricane Lorenzo has increased in strength to a powerful Category 5 Hurricane according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

According to the Centre, Lorenzo is now 'an extremely powerful category 5 hurricane' and is the strongest hurricane on record this far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

The updated track of the hurricane also shows an increased likelihood of the hurricane hitting Ireland later this week. As the map shows, Ireland and Britain are directly in the line of the latest predicted path of the hurricane.

Met Eireann states that there is potential for unsettled weather to develop during on Thursday and Friday, however, uncertainties in the detail remain due to the track of Lorenzo for this time frame. Met Éireann says it is 'closely monitoring' the progress of Lorenzo in the south Atlantic.