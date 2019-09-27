Former Guns N' Roses guitarist visits the Midlands

Athlone Institute of Technology was delighted to welcome ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron Bumblefoot Thal on campus this week.

While visiting Ireland, Bumblefoot celebrated his birthday.

Pictured here is Ron with Margaret O’Loghlen, a lecturer in culinary arts at Athlone Institute of Technology, who showed off her culinary prowess with a birthday cake based on his world-famous Vigier guitar.

Ron also played a gig in the Prince of Wales Hotel raising money for the AIT student hardship fund.

Photo credit: Russell Taylor.