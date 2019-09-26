Offaly school marks European Languages Week

2019's European Day of Languages saw an ambitious European Week of Languages emerge in Gallen Community School, Ferbane.

European Day of Languages was launched in 2001 by the Council of Europe and is an initiative which aims to celebrate the richness of our continent and its cultural heritage through the promotion of multilingualism within Europe.

The week commenced with 1st, 2nd and Transition Year students congregating outside the school entrance for a flag-raising ceremony involving the Irish, French and EU flags. Students also sang along to the lively beats of the Irish and French National Anthems.

Each morning a phrase was read aloud in a different European language over the intercom. On Monday, students heard Polish, Tuesday Russian and some Latvian, Wednesday Spanish, Thursday Irish and Friday Italian. All phrases were presented by a native speaker of that language.

In preparation for European Languages Week, 2nd year students researched a European language of their choice and completed a project on it. The students were eager to share their newly-acquired knowledge with the school community and so they kindly offered some interesting facts over the intercom at various intervals throughout the day.

They learned that the word ‘Dutch’ stems from the Middle Ages and means ‘Language of the people’, that the word for pencil in Swedish is ‘penna’ and that Italian’s longest word is 29 letters, amongst many other interesting snippets.

On Thursday, students enjoyed the opportunity to taste some food from various European countries such as pizza from Italy, baklava from Greece, pretzels from Germany and quiche from France, to name but a few.

Finally, to conclude a very fruitful and active European Languages Week, 1st-year students gathered to celebrate European Day of Languages on Friday for an afternoon of fun activities.

The school is currently hosting several Spanish students and these students kindly offered to teach Gallen's eager and ambitious 1st years some Spanish phrases.

Students were taught how to count to 20 in German and they put this to good use by playing a highly competitive game of Bingo. Their physical and linguistic prowess was put to the test by engaging in a demanding game of Twister through French.

Italian was also on the menu and students learned some very useful Italian phrases. The fast-paced game of Splat tested student’s knowledge of Irish vocabulary while a wordsearch in Polish was also completed.

Many thanks to the languages department, the teachers and management team who helped supervise and the Spanish and Transition Year students for their help and involvement in making it a very enjoyable, interesting and above all, educational European Week of Languages at Gallen Community School.

Thanks also to Ms Laura Egan at Gallen for this article.