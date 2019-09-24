Offaly singer teams up with Tullamore D.E.W for local concert

Offaly soprano Yvonne O'Toole will team up with Tullamore D.E.W to welcome guests to her concert at Charleville Castle on October 12.

The gifted Birr woman wowed guests, including social media star and celebrity Rosie Connolly, with her fabulous performance at the Tullamore Court Hotel's Wedding Room launch last weekend.

And with the famous Tullamore whiskey now on board, she's all set to offer guests the warmest of welcomes to her own solo concert, An Evening of Elegance and Enchantment, which takes place next month.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Tullamore D.E.W. will now be part of my concert in Charleville Castle. And I'm so delighted to have them as part of what is going to be a very special night. All guests will be greeted with a complimentary Tullamore D.E.W.,'Tully & Tonic' cocktail upon arrival.

"And I honestly can't think of a better way for the night to begin than with one famous Tullamore treasure welcoming people into another famous Tullamore treasure."

Yvonne continued, "It's a perfect match in my eyes, and I think it will get the night off to the warmest of starts. I'm hosting my concert as a fundraiser for the castle because I believe it's such an important landmark, and I want to do something to acknowledge that and to help in however small a way to maintaining it. Having such a world-renowned brand as Tullamore D.E.W. join me in adding their unique style and taste to this occasion is just fantastic."

Yvonne's solo concert takes place on October 12. Tickets are ON-SALE NOW on Eventbrite, and available from TRAX in the Bridge Centre, Tullamore. Yvonne also joins The Celtic Tenor in the Tullamore Court Hotel on October 6. Tickets available from hotel reception.