TRAFFIC: Abandoned skip blocking two lanes on M50

A large skip has been abandoned on the M50 Northbound at Junction 4 Ballymun.

The rubbish container is blocking the right and middle lanes.

Motorway service crew are on route to clear the obstacle.

Motorists have been advised to exercise extreme caution advised in the area.

Gardaí also issued a tweet warning about the incident.

*****UPDATE

M50 Concession, which operates motorway services for the M50, said the skip has been removed from the right and middle lanes at Junction 4 Ballymun and all lanes have reopened.