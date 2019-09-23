Gardai appeal for help in finding missing young woman from Kildare

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 20-year-old Ann Marie Cash, who is missing from Sallins in Kildare since September 16, 2019.

Gardaí are concerned for Ann Marie and are appealing for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Naas on 045 884300.The young woman is described as being 5'5" in height, with long brown hair, and of slight build.