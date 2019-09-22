The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for unsettled weather with above average rainfall in most parts. Temperatures will be around normal, or a little above.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to become wet and windy as rain extends to all parts of the country during the morning. Brighter and drier weather will follow in the afternoon with just a few showers. Maximum temperatures 16 to 20 degrees. Fresh to strong southeast winds will veer southerly and moderate with the clearance.

Rain will continue to clear northeastwards on Monday night and most areas will become dry. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, in mostly moderate southerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to be dry and bright in most areas at first. Rain in the southwest will gradually become more widespread during the day and may turn heavy in the south. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees. Windy for a time on south coasts with strong southwest winds, but otherwise winds will be mostly light. Becoming mainly dry on Tuesday night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/f8ML6TX438 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 22, 2019

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to be dry in many areas, with some sunshine breaking through. Rain is likely to develop in the west later in the day. Maximum temperatures 16 to 19 degrees, in mostly light south to southwest winds, freshening as the rain arrives. It looks like there will be more rain on Wednesday night.

According to Met Eireann, the further outlook for the weather for Ireland for the week is for ongoing unsettled weather.