Edenderry Credit Union pays tribute after death of former director

Croi Laghern Credit Union, formerly Edenderry Credit Union, has expressed great sadness at the passing of one of their former directors, Paddy Murray.

Paddy was involved with the Credit Union in Edenderry for decades and served in every role imaginable in that time, including chairman.

"He epitomised all the true positivity of volunteerism, and was a driving force always in every capacity. None of the success in relation to growth or change, or mergers, would have been possible without the voice of reason he always brought to every meeting," the Credit Union said on Friday.

"All current and former board and work colleagues at Croí Laighean Credit Union send their deepest condolences to the Murray family, and Paddy’s friends and neighbours."

"The town of Edenderry, including the Credit Union and many voluntary organisations has lost a great resource."

Mr Murray died unexpectedly at Regional Hospital, Tullamore and is deeply regretted by his loving family; Teddy, Imelda, Marian, Ger, Hugh and Declan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Croí Laighean Credit Union Edenderry branch will close on Monday, September 23 from 11.30am to 2pm as a mark of respect.

Funeral Arrangements:

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Sunday, September 22, from 4.30pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.