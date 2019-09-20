Irish Men's Sheds recognised for contribution to local communities

The appointment of the Irish Men’s Shed Association as Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Champion by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton TD is recognition of the huge contribution local Men’s Shed make in our local communities, Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said.

Speaking at Mucklagh Community Centre this week at the Offaly Men’s Shed Network’s Showcase Event, Marcella said: “I was really pleased to attend this showcase where Men’s Sheds from across the County displayed their fantastic products and crafts. The announcement that the Irish Men’s Shed Association has been appointed as a SDG champion is timely for today’s event.

"This is recognition of what is achieved by each and every Shed in our local communities. The assistance provided to other community groups like Tidy Towns and Tidy Villages Committees is immeasurable.

“From my discussions with members of local Sheds, the benefits to each individual member are clear in terms of friendship, camaraderie and development of new skills and hobbies. As Minister of State at the Department of Health, I had the pleasure of launching the ‘Sheds for Life’ campaign at the Belmont Men’s Shed.

"An initiative of the Irish Men’s Shed Association and Healthy Ireland, this campaign has been very successful in promoting the physical and mental health and wellbeing of shed members.

“The Irish Men’s Sheds are leading the way in raising public awareness of SDGs. The challenge for society is to achieve SDGs in poverty eradication, economic development, protection of the environment and peaceful societies," she concluded.