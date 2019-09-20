Midlands woman allegedly kneed pregnant woman in the stomach

A Portlaoise woman has been charged with assaults in which she allegedly kneed a pregnant woman in the stomach.

At last week's district court, Nan O’Donoghue (23), 7 Old Knockmay Road, was charged with two counts of assault causing harm, at Eurogiant, Portlaoise, on May 23, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on May 23, 2018, at Eurogiant, Lyster Square, Portlaoise, the accused allegedly committed an unprovoked attack on two females, one of whom was 39 and a half weeks pregnant.

The accused allegedly lashed out and kneed the pregnant woman in the stomach.

Legal aid was assigned to solicitor, Mr Aonghus McCarthy and the case was adjourned.