Offaly TD lends support to striking school secretaries

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said that "the failure by the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, to comprehensively address the pay inequality and precarious work conditions that continue to impact school secretaries is the main reason they have decided to withdraw their services."

Deputy Nolan was speaking as 94% of secretaries voted to engage in industrial action. This will see 1,000 schools around the country affected by a 1-hour walk-out with further work to rule protests scheduled next week.

“I have been raising this matter with the Minister and the Department of Education for some time now," Cllr Nolan said.

"Indeed, in April, I specifically asked Minister McHugh, to intervene and help resolve the long-running dispute which has seen school secretaries denied access to the kind of basic pension and pay entitlements that are available to other workers in the public sector.

"That is why it was so galling for the school secretaries to listen to the Tánaiste on Thursday when he made the bizarre claim that any industrial action was “premature and unwarranted.”

"What is really unwarranted is to allow about nine out of every ten secretaries perform functions that are the equivalent to, or exceed, the work of public service workers while denying them access to equivalent rights to salary scales, sick pay and pension pay.

"We need full recognition of the invaluable work that school secretaries perform and to have that recognition translated in fair and equitable pay conditions.

"Until that happens then it praising them for their contribution to the lives of our children will remain meaningless rhetoric,” concluded Deputy Nolan.