Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

From the off this Friday night there's a familiar face back at The Late Late Show, with the return of the iconic flying owl, swooping across screens, and the original theme tune music from the era of the show's original master, Gay Byrne.

Following on from a rousing rendition by the musicians of the national services last week, the signature tune is now back in situ along with Ireland's most famous introduction, "To whom it concerns..."

First up, Ryan will have his hands on the most sought after piece of silverware in Ireland this weekend, the Sam Maguire Cup. Ryan is in possession of gold dust, with two tickets up for grabs for a lucky audience member for Saturday's All-Ireland Football final replay between Kerry and Dublin at Croke Park.

When Limerick woman Vicky Phelan got the shocking news that she had just 12 months to live, she had no idea that the subsequent year would see her take on the Government and medical establishment and win. Vicky was already no stranger to battling hard times, and she joins Ryan on Friday night to share the extraordinary story of her life.

Former Liverpool and England legend Michael Owen will join us to talk about the goal that changed his life, why fame wasn't all it was cracked up to be, and why he now feels he is living life in reverse.

Dermot Bannon and Diarmuid Gavin, Ireland's latest double act, will be talking about collaborating on Room to Improve, the rivalry between them, and why they are both big advocates for an outdoor dip in the nip.

Cork comedian Maeve Higgins jets in from New York to chat about starring in her first movie, talking to ghosts and life stateside.

Music's hottest property Dermot Kennedy performs his massive hit 'Outnumbered' and the legendary Christy Dignam will sing a classic, and also chat with Ryan about his life and times.

Christy has been a national figure in Ireland for more than three decades. The Aslan front-man has survived abuse, addiction and cancer, and this week he tells us where he gets his unbreakable spirit from and why life is now better than ever.

The Late Late Show returned with a bang last Friday for its 57th season, with over 1 million people tuning in over the course of the show, which began with an emotional tribute to the national services.

The programme averaged 545,000 viewers and a 49.1% share for the entire duration of the show, the highest season-opening since 2016.

