Edenderry Pitch & Putt course to open on Saturday

After years of hard work, Eden Pitch and Putt course in Edenderry will be opening on Saturday, September 7.

The membership cost is €30.00 and will entitle people to join and play up until the end of 2019. This is an introductory offer. When the club reaches capacity of players, the club will be closing the book until the new year where memberships for the new year will begin.

There has been great advancement made by the committee since last October when the course was completed by Sam Leech/ Leech Sports Surfaces.

The maintenance of greens has been the role of the chairman of the club, Richard McNamee, and Patrick/Birdy Brennan.

Sanding of the greens has been done by Richard McNamee, Noel Cribbin and Patrick Brennan and the fairways have been maintained since then by Angela Connolly, treasurer of the club.

"We have two lads from the CE scheme who are an excellent asset to have. They maintain the mound fringes and strimming throughout the course," the club said

Also involved in helping the club out on the course and behind the scenes are Nigel/Snackbox Cronin, Ger Sullivan, Damien Hackett, Gus Kerrigan and Joe Byrne.

"The committee expresses the most sincere thanks to everyone who has helped especially over the past year in finally getting Eden to the finish line," the club said.

"With hard work and determination from a small group of people, this has become a reality."

"We have at the minute been approaching businesses in the town and have got all our sponsors in for the tee box sponsorship."

"So we wish to give our dedicated committee the praise they truly deserve, each and every one of them, that have been there to see Eden becoming the reality it is today."



