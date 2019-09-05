Love Island stars among the guests for this week's RTE Late Late Show

Sinéad O’Connor, Love Island stars, Lewis Capaldi, Aisling Bea and Frontline Emergency Security Services staff for bumper return of The Late Late Show

The Late Late Show is back tomorrow night for a 58th season, and Ryan Tubridy's 11th year at the helm.

First up is a very special tribute to the members of the Frontline Emergency Security Services who serve the citizens of Ireland on a daily basis.

Star of summer series Love Island, Longford’s own Maura Higgins, will be telling Ryan about her meteoric rise to fame following her stint on the show. Credited with saving the series this year, Maura will discuss her future plans and ongoing romance with Curtis Pritchard. This year’s winners - Limerick’s Greg O’Shea and his partner Amber Gill - will also join Ryan to discuss their time on the show.

Legendary singer and favourite of The Late Late Show Sinéad O’Connor is in studio to perform two songs, including Pogues’ hit Rainy Night in Soho and one other extremely special number. Sinéad will chat to Ryan about her upcoming Irish tour dates and her recent return to music.

The talented writer and comedian Aisling Bea is currently starring in her own comedy series on Channel 4,This Way Up, which she has also written and co-produced. Aisling will be chatting to Ryan about her fondness for Love Island, her trailblazing mother (who was a jockey), and why determination is the key to success.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, who achieved mainstream success this year, performs his summer hit Someone You Loved, and discusses his journey to music stardom and performing at Glastonbury this summer, as well as that spat with Noel Gallagher.

The first episode of his new RTÉ One series The Keith Barry Experience aired this week, and magician Keith Barry will be in studio and messing with the minds of our guests.

Ahead of the first night, Ryan Tubridy said: "We have a great sense of mission about this season and we are very excited about what's going to happen, starting with a tremendous opening night extravaganza that combines the best of Irish with a little twist of international...

"We have a range of guests, from cultural icon Sinéad O'Connor to the story of the summer - Love Island's Irish superstars. Most importantly, we will be saluting the men and women of Ireland's Frontline Emergency Security Services, people who every person in Ireland owes a depth of gratitude to, and we are hoping that they appreciate our tribute.

"There are also going to be lots of little changes, from the loss of the tie, to a brand new chair and lots more besides, you will have to tune in to find out."

Only on The Late Late Show, Friday, September 6 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One