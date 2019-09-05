Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the rest of the week

The weather forecast for the rest of the week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for plenty of sunny spells with some rain around at times.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a mostly dry day with good sunshine and just occasional cloudier periods. Milder than Wednesday, with top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly breezes. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the northwest of Ulster and Connacht in the evening.

Thursday night will start off mainly dry however, rain in the northwest will gradually spread southeastwards across the country overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for rain in morning in the east and south but this will clear to the southeast. Sunny spells and a few showers will follow from the west and north. But many areas will be largely dry. A fresh day with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in fresh west to northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a dry day with sunny spells and just occasional cloudy periods. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees - best in south Leinster and east Munster, in light northerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for another dry day with sunny spells in most places. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light west to southwest breezes. Early Sunday night, rain will develop in the northwest and will move southeastwards across the country.