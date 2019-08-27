Weather warnings possible during Electric Picnic - forecaster

Our weather looks like taking a turn for the worst on Friday as bands of rain will feed northeastwards across the country from the Atlantic before heavy pulses of rain across the country on Friday night.

That's according to Midland Weather Channel forecaster Cathal Nolan who says weather warnings are possible during the event.

"The rain will be very heavy in places and will lead to considerable accumulations in a rather short period of time, leading to a risk of some localised flooding," Cathal said.

"Driving conditions during the night will be treacherous and caution is advised."

"For those of you attending Electric Picnic, bring waterproof tents and clothing where possible, and avoid camping in the lowest-lying areas of Stradbally estate grounds," he concluded.

Met Éireanns latest forecast says: "Friday is shaping up to be an increasingly wet day for much of the country. Eastern areas may start out fairly dry at first, but outbreaks of rain look likely to spread to most parts during the course of the day. Very wet and locally windy conditions on Friday night, with a risk of spot flooding."

Keep up to date with the latest weather at www.met.ie or here at www.offalyexpress.ie.