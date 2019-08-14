Offaly soprano performs live on radio with Eurovision legend

Offaly soprano Yvonne O'Toole joined Eurovision legend Charlie McGettigan on his show The Saturday Connection on Shannonside FM last weekend.

Yvonne was invited in as one of Charlie's special guests on the day to chat about her career in music so far, and her upcoming solo concert in Charleville Castle, Tullamore, on October 12.

Yvonne also had the honour of performing four songs accompanied by Charlie 'live' on-air during her hour-long interview.

The Birr singer displayed the fabulous versatility and tenderness of her voice as she and Charlie treated listeners to gorgeous renditions of Can't Help Falling In Love, Hallelujah, To Make You Feel My Love, and Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.



If you missed the show on Saturday, don't worry. You can still enjoy the videos of all four songs (courtesy of Manchester radio host Mags McGagh, who was another of Charlie's guests on Saturday, by following Yvonne on Facebook.

Yvonne's solo concert, An Evening of Elegance & Enchantment with Yvonne O' Toole, takes place in Charleville Castle in Tullamore on October 12.

Tickets are just €15, and are on sale now on www.eventbrite.ie.

For more information on Yvonne, check out her official website, www.yvonneotoole.com.