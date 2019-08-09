Offaly older people, carers and support groups eligible for new grants

Offaly people are being made aware of extra funding being made available for the support of older people. Grants will range from between €5,000 and €20,000.

As part of a joint initiative by the Minister for Older People and the HSE Services for Older People, an extra €1million in funding is being made available to community and voluntary groups to continue to support older people, family carers and significant others to stay well and remain connected with their local community. Approximately €250,000 of this funding will be dedicated to dementia-related initiatives.

Cllr Robert McDermott says: “This funding is open to community and voluntary agencies that currently hold a Service Arrangement or Grant Aid agreement with the HSE, or non-statutory agencies who aim to provide health and personal social services or ancillary to services that the HSE may provide.”

"The community and voluntary agencies provide a wide range of services to support older people to continue living in their communities and maintain their social connections. These services, contribute to positive ageing and better overall health, include befriending, daycare, social centres, meals on wheels, etc. Improving and developing community supports is in line with the vision outlined in Sláintecare, which supports a shift to providing the majority of care in the community and a focus on prevention and early intervention."

"Community and voluntary groups are encouraged to submit ‘Older Persons’ Friendly’ projects, with an emphasis on sustainability and/or some additional service. Applications for funding must be made on the Community & Voluntary Support Grant Application form and accompanied by the requested supporting documentation. Applications will be co-ordinated and assessed locally, at Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO) level."

"The closing date for receipt of applications for the Community & Voluntary Support Grant is 15 August 2019 with funding allocated in August / September 2019."

Detailed information and application forms are available from the HSE Community Health Organisations or on the HSE Website