Fashion to the fore again at this Sunday's Tullamore Show

The Fashion and Features Pavilion at the Tullamore Show is always bursting with excitement and this year is no different.

There will be regular Fashion Shows going on throughout the day on Sunday, August 11. Stop in to see parades of new styles and the latest trend.

The Fashion Competitions have something on offer for the whole family, from young to old and everyone in between.

Competitions feature The Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Man Bonny Baby, Little Miss and Mister Offaly, Best Hat, Traditional Farmer And Glamorous Granny.

The main attraction will be the crowning of 2019’s best dressed lady and best dressed man. Entries for the fashion competitions are taken on the day if you have not already entered on line.

READ NEXT: Latest weather forecast for the Tullamore Show

There will also be an opportunity for shopping all things fashion and beauty at the show with a variety of Stands, Exhibitions and Displays for you to browse at you hearts content.

Don’t miss out, just head to the Fashion & Features Pavilion on show day, Sunday, August 11.