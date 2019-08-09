BY THE NUMBERS: The 2019 Tullamore Show
The Tullamore Show takes place this Sunday, August 11 and it continues to expand year on year.
Now in its 28th year, here are just some of the numbers that go into making a stunning day out for all the family.
700 trade stands
1,000+ classes
250-acre site
20,000 free car parking spaces
60,000 Attendees expected
€175,000 prize fund
2 bars
3 live entertainment areas
1 Restaurants
1 Big screen Broadcasting the Match of the Day
1 hr from Dublin & Galway // 2 hrs from Cork & Belfast
3 Fashion shows
3 Bord Bia cookery demo with Neven Maguire
4 sheep rings
4 spectators car parks (colour coded)
4 National Shows – Limousin, Simmental, Hereford, Charollais
5 horse rings
5 Social media accounts
6 catering villages
7 Music acts – headlined by Declan Nerney & His Band
10 gates for entry and exit
10 Office staff
13 sheep breeds
13 talk tips and hints workshops
14 sections
14 cattle rings
15 cattle breeds
23 competitive rings
30th National Limousin Show
35 Executives
120 judges
360 Sponsors
600 volunteers
2,500 live animals
5,490 entries
