BY THE NUMBERS: The 2019 Tullamore Show

The Tullamore Show takes place this Sunday, August 11 and it continues to expand year on year.

Now in its 28th year, here are just some of the numbers that go into making a stunning day out for all the family.

700 trade stands

1,000+ classes

250-acre site

20,000 free car parking spaces

60,000 Attendees expected

€175,000 prize fund

2 bars

3 live entertainment areas

1 Restaurants

1 Big screen Broadcasting the Match of the Day

1 hr from Dublin & Galway // 2 hrs from Cork & Belfast

3 Fashion shows

3 Bord Bia cookery demo with Neven Maguire

4 sheep rings

4 spectators car parks (colour coded)

4 National Shows – Limousin, Simmental, Hereford, Charollais

5 horse rings

5 Social media accounts

6 catering villages

7 Music acts – headlined by Declan Nerney & His Band

10 gates for entry and exit

10 Office staff

13 sheep breeds

13 talk tips and hints workshops

14 sections

14 cattle rings

15 cattle breeds

23 competitive rings

30th National Limousin Show

35 Executives

120 judges

360 Sponsors

600 volunteers

2,500 live animals

5,490 entries