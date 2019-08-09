Plenty of entertainment for everyone at the Tullamore Show

There are many attractions at the Tullamore Show, if competing is not for you there will still be plenty to keep you busy.

The main stage will host a variety of country stars in a country jamboree headlines by veteran to the stage Declan Nerney & his Band. The garda band will play at Event HQ to welcome our VIP guests. The Official Opening of the show by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed will take place on the band stand at 12 noon. The official Opening will be followed by a recital by the Garda Band.

Macra Na Feirme All Ireland Farm Skills Competition will be held at the show and provides entertainment to all. Six clubs from around the country will qualify to take part in the competition. The tasks set before them require skill, practice and accuracy from the young farmers.

Bord Bia Cooking demonstrations with Neven Maguire, Irish celebrity chef and tv personality will take place at 11.00am, 12.30pm and 2.15pm, in the Bord Bia pavilion. Neven will present tasty dishes and Bord Bia recipes that all the family will enjoy, including quality assured beef and chicken dishes, all of which can provide quick and delicious meal solutions.

Talks tips and hints workshops will take place throughout the day, learn something new and expand your knowledge at the Tullamore show & FBD National Livestock Show. Workshops include topics such as photography, jam making, growing vegetables and beekeeping.

Vintage section at the Tullamore Show is ever expanding. Stop in to view an impressive range of vintage machinery and vehicles.

The Big screen which can be noted on your map will play the Match of the day – GAA fans won’t miss out at the Tullamore show!