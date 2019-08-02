Fundraiser for funeral costs and family of little Midlands boy who lost cancer battle

An online fundraiser has been set up for the family of a little Laois boy who passed away from cancer this week.

Shane Brophy lost his three year battle against the illness on Monday, July 29.

He will be laid to rest following mass in St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, on Friday afternoon.

A target of €10,000 has been set to help cover the cost of his funeral.

The following message is written on the Go Fund Me page:

"On Monday this brave little superhero gained his wings to heaven he has been fighting the battle against cancer the past three years and most of this time has been in hospital with mother by his side he has been a true inspiration to us all over the past few years, now he is being laid to rest tomorrow we all know how costly a funeral can be so I ask you all to help Elaine his mammy to have a little pressure off by donating a little to help her out with the cost and take off the pressure."

Donate to the fundraiser here.