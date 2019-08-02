Sales of new cars continuing to fall in Offaly

Car sales continue to fall dramatically in Offaly according to the latest official new vehicle registration statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

There were 276 new vehicles sold in Offaly in July 2019, the start of the 192 registration period, compared to 336 in July 2018.

Car sales have dropped over 19% year on year in the county, the third biggest fall in the country behind only Carlow and Leitrim. A total of 1,149 new vehicles have been sold so far in Offaly in 2019.

Commenting on the registrations figures Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said, “The 192-registration period is generally a period of upturn for new vehicle sales however July has replicated the first 6 months of the year and proved a disappointing month for new cars, down over 8% on last year.

"There continues to be a surge in used car imports, the majority of which are coming from the UK. While Brexit is clearly a factor in this increase, Ireland’s taxation system overburdens new cars, causing motorists either to hang on to their older smokier cars or look to the UK for an older import.

"Over the last three years we have imported 150,000 cars that do not meet the latest EU emission standards, which in effect means Ireland has become the dumping ground for older cars the UK doesn’t want. This is not only bad news for Irish retailers and their employees, but also bad news for Ireland’s environment.

"Budget 2020 represents a real opportunity for Government to redress the balance, by implementing taxation changes that encourage the sale of new cars and to focus any taxation increases on older used imports. The Irish Motor Industry is committed to playing its part in reducing emissions and the renewal of our national fleet with new and newer cars is key to achieving this. We cannot allow Ireland to continue as the UK’s dumping ground for older more environmentally damaging cars, which only improves their environmental performance at the expense of Ireland’s."