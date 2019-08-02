Midlands gardaí stop and seize bicycle travelling at incredible speed
Picture - @Garda Traffic
Gardai in the Midlands had a rather unusual speeding incident to contend with yesterday, as they clocked a bicycle (yes a bicycle) travelling at speeds of up to 55kph.
Upon inspection, Longford Roads Policing Unit found the bicycle was in fact adapted and equipped with an 80cc engine. They encountered the person navigating the ‘vehicle’ while travelling on the N5.
Gardaí subsequently seized the vehicle.
“Is it a bike, is it a plane… none of the above”— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 1, 2019
Longford RPU stopped this adapted bicycle travelling at speeds of up to 55kph on N5 . Bicycle has had an 80cc engine !!
Guess what ! we seized it. pic.twitter.com/BHR0DCGL6e
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on